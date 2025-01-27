Jennifer Lopez Hypes Up the Crowd At Sundance Film Festival as she Joins Chase B at the DJ Booth; DEETS Inside

Jennifer Lopez hyped up the nightclub at the Sundance Film Festival as she marked her attendance at the DJ booth. The actress-singer joined Chase B to surprise the crowd, which erupted in cheers as she claimed to be in good spirits at the TOA Park City.

The actress made her appearance ahead of the world premiere of her movie selection at the festival, Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

Lopez was joined by her friends at the event, which included Jharrel Jerome and her Kiss of the Spider-Woman co-stars. The Marry Me star stepped up on the booth and danced to the tunes of Jenny from the Block, as DJ Chase B made sure to play it.

The surprise performance came in after Lopez took hold of the mic and put up an “epic” number that stunned the audience. The singer played her songs, including the hit track, All I Have.

As for the celebrities who partied with the Unstoppable star at the nightclub, they included Post Malone, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Hamm, Zach Braff, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Steven Yeun, Harry Jowsey, Himesh Patel, Scooter Braun, Stephan James, Hot Ones star Sean Evans and more.

ALSO READ: Outlander Actor Sam Heughan Recalls Jennifer Lopez's Mother Giving Him A 'Wonderful' Present

Meanwhile, Lopez will attend the premiere of her film at the Sundance festival on Sunday. The movie is the reimagined version of the 1985 film under the same name.

Advertisement

The synopsis, according to IMDB, reads, “To escape the horrors of his imprisonment, Molina imagines films starring a classic screen actress named Ingrid Luna, including a role of the spider woman, who kills her prey with a kiss. Molina's life is upended when a Marxist, Valentin Arregui Paz, is brought into his cell, and the two form an unlikely bond.”

The film is directed by Bill Condon.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Gets ‘Ready’ For Sundance Film Festival in Edgy All-Leather Ensemble; Check Out Her Complete Look