After Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Born Again Return, Finn Jones Wants This Future for Iron Fist in the MCU: 'I’m Here'

It seems that almost all the street-level superheroes are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Charlie Cox is making waves in the industry with Daredevil's return on Disney+, Finn Jones has come forward, expressing his interest in reprising the role of Iron Fist.

The actor first appeared as Danny Rand in Netflix’s Iron Fist series in 2017. The show ran for two seasons, and Jones also portrayed the character in The Defenders.

Recently, during an appearance at the LaConve anime convention in Mexico, the Game of Thrones actor acknowledged the critiques of his performance and the character, stating, “My response to that is like, give me a f**king chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready. I want to prove people wrong. So I would love to see that happen.”

Finn Jones was largely celebrated by audiences when he first appeared on screen as Danny Rand, a.k.a. the Iron Fist. His character faced formidable villains such as Davos—the Steel Serpent—and Typhoid Mary.

Davos, portrayed as Rand’s former friend, was also the son of Lei Kung. Meanwhile, Typhoid Mary was depicted as a skilled marksman and highly acclaimed assassin in the series.

The character of Davos was played by Sacha Dhawan, while Typhoid Mary was portrayed by Alice Eve.

When Finn Jones appeared in The Defenders, he was seen alongside other actors from Netflix’s Marvel series, including Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil .

Moreover, it’s not just Jones who has expressed interest in reprising their Netflix roles. Krysten Ritter recently stated that she would be open to returning as Jessica Jones if Marvel Studios approached her for the role.

With Charlie Cox’s Daredevil officially back in the MCU, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher has also made an appearance in the series, and Luke Cage was teased in the trailer—fueling speculation about more returning characters from the Netflix era.

