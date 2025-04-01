Adolescence: British PM Kier Starmer Says Show ‘Hit Home’ After Watching It With Kids and It’s Vital to ‘Explore Their Conversations With Peers’

Adolescence is one of the most praised shows of the season. The Netflix series has managed to break several viewing records right after the first week of the release. After being heavily lauded by the critics and the audience, the British Prime Minister, Kier Starmer, too, has claimed that the show has "hit home."

The political figure met with the co-creator of the series, Jack Thorne, and shared that he had been watching the show with his teenage daughter and son, trying to strike up a conversation about the topic explored by the makers.

In his statement, released following his conversation with Thorne and other young people, Starmer revealed that he would be backing the streaming platform's decision to stream Adolescence in schools.

The statement read, "As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard." It further stated, "As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they're seeing, and exploring the conversations they're having with their peers is vital."

Adolescence revolves around a 13-year-old who is accused of killing one of his female classmates and the legalities that follow. The show has been streamed worldwide, and apart from the narrative, the viewers are also in awe of the performances and cinematography. Every four of the episodes have been shot in one take.

Thorne, who co-created the show with Stephen Graham, revealed that he would advise parents to prevent their children under the age of 14 from using technology.

In his statement, Thorne mentioned, "We made this show to provoke a conversation." He added, "So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it'll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it'll lead to students talking amongst themselves."

All episodes of Adolescence are available to stream on Netflix.

