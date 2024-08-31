Jennifer Lopez is Reportedly A 'Disneyland Step-Mom' To Ben Affleck’s Kids Amid Divorce Proceedings; Source Reveals

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of their marriage. However, the actress-singer still has her bond intact with Ben Affleck’s three kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

A source close to the couple has revealed to the media portal that while Affleck is grateful to Lopez for maintaining good relationships with his kids, he is also worried that JLo might be spoiling them by providing them with all they want.

Amid the divorce proceedings, the duo is also battling through their different parenting styles, as the AIR actor believes that discipline is required while raising children, and Lopez, on the other hand, would do anything to bring a smile to their faces.

An insider revealed to the portal that, “They have always had vastly different styles of parenting. Ben spoils them from time to time and gives them their favorite treats, but J. Lo really showers them with gifts like nobody’s business.”

The source further stated, “She’s very much a Disneyland stepmom. She’s always picking up treats for them; she always seems to know just what will make them happy, and she gets a real kick out of making them smile.”

The details about Lopez’s closeness to the actor’s kids come after the reports surfaced on the internet about Affleck not being too close to JLo’s twins, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

After separating from Lopez, Ben has been spending time shooting and with his kids. According to the sources, the actor is grateful for the time he is able to give to his sons and daughter.

Meanwhile, the actor is “obviously very pleased and grateful that she’s (Lopez) been so kind to the kids and going out of her way to stay close to them.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways due to irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage. The Hollywood couple rekindled their love in 2021 after breaking off their engagement back in the 2000s. Later, Affleck was married to the 13-going-31 actress, and Lopez had been married three times.

The popular couple of the industry got married in July 2022.

