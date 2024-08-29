Jennifer Lopez Is 'Disappointed' With Ben Affleck As Their Divorce Has 'Hit Her Hard', Says Source

Jennifer Lopez is “very upset and disappointed” with Ben Affleck amid their divorce, according to a People source, as it “really hit her hard.” The insider added that the Atlas star is uncomfortable living in the massive Beverly Hills mansion that the couple purchased in 2023 with plans to make it their happy marital home.



The source added that the duo bought the house for the entire family and its quite big for her. The insider further stated it is filled with way too many memories as well.

Bennifer listed the 38,000-square-foot lavish residence with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms on the market in June, about two months before Lopez lodged the divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court, requesting dissolution of their union.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, after the pair spent most of the summer on separate coasts. Lopez stayed in NYC following her attendance at the Met Gala, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles for the filming of The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action thriller.

The actor missing accompanying his wife to the 2024 Met soirée in May was what sparked the couple’s estrangement rumors in the first place.

Throughout the summer, Lopez and Affleck missed celebrating several milestones together, including the Fourth of July holiday, their Las Vegas wedding anniversary, and her 55th birthday. Despite Affleck’s notable absence from her Bridgerton-themed New York birthday bash in July, Lopez paid the Oscar winner a visit at his rented Brentwood, California, mansion to wish him a happy 52nd birthday on August 15.

A source told People earlier this week that Lopez is doing “as well as she can” after filing for divorce, which she apparently “didn’t want.” The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer reportedly wanted to figure things out.

Affleck, for his part, was seen out to dinner with his friend Matt Damon and Damon’s wife Luciana at the LA restaurant Toscana on Sunday, August 25. A source told the publication that the Argo star is “doing well and is very focused” in the wake of his separation from Lopez.

For those out of the loop, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their failed early 2000s romance in 2021, shortly after the former broke up with Alex Rodriguez. The duo eloped to Las Vegas in July 2021 to get hitched before celebrating their union in front of their friends and family in Georgia the following month.

