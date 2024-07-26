Jennifer Lopez Posts a Rendition of Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand Mashup on Her 55th Birthday; See Here

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with her own rendition of the Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand mashup of the songs Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy. Taking to Instagram, Lopez joined her vocal coach and pal Stevie Mackey as the two spun together a recreation of the Garland-Streisand duet from 1963.

In the video, the Ain’t Your Mama singer dons a sheer dress with floral motifs as she sits beside Mackey to sing the mashup. The duo took turns singing their portion, while Lopez sang the lines from Happy Days Are Here Again, which goes like “Happy days are here again; the skies above are clear again.” Mackey sang a portion from Get Happy with lines that read: "Forget your troubles; c'mon, get happy.”

“Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun... Late birthday nights with @steviemackey,” Lopez captioned the snippet, wherein the pals were constantly seen smiling at each other. Barbara Streisand, the rising star who had just released her Grammy-winning Barbara Streisand album, joined the late Judy Garland on the eponymous The Judy Garland Show, where the two first debuted the mashup.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates birthday with a thoughtful post

To commemorate her milestone birthday, Lopez shared photos from the celebration, where she could be seen donning a blue pajama set. JLo shared a lengthy caption to accompany the post, starting off by thanking her fans for all the birthday messages. She then admitted that the day was filled with a lot of mixed emotions, and she was completely overwhelmed when she came across the “Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez" billboard that bedazzled Times Square in New York.

“I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life,” the caption read.

The singer then reflected on the journey that she has been through since starting out in the entertainment industry. She called her fans her toughest rocks, besides family and friends, and thanked them multiple times through the post for their constant support through the years.

Lopez is currently embroiled in discourse about her current relationship status with actor Ben Affleck. The two have been spending time away, which has hinted at a possible strengthening of their bond.

