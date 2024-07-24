Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's 'Divorce Papers Are Done' But The Couple Is Still Trying To Reconcile: Source

After spending most of the summer apart and marking events like the 4th of July, their second wedding anniversary, and her 55th birthday on separate coasts, reconciliation is apparently still an option for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Per a Daily Mail source, the couple, who recently listed their 38,000-square-foot shared Beverly Hills mansion for sale amid marital woes, are wholeheartedly navigating strife in their union by revisiting what brought them back together after their failed marriage attempt in the early 2000s.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck not ready for divorce yet — Will their love prevail?

“Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed. But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this and are going back to the beginning by writing each other letters,” the abovementioned tipster told the British news outlet. Per the individual, Bennifer agreed to take some time apart so they could figure out what they really wanted before throwing in the towel.

Ben and Jen writing love letters to each other is a meaningful gesture, as they practiced this romantic ritual between 2002 and 2004. Ben kept the love notes safe through his marriage with Jennifer Garner, eventually binding them into a book for the Spanish singer when they got back together. Jen showed the thoughtful gift from her husband in her documentary.

The Daily Mail source, however, notes that J.Lo won't be showing the recent letters to anyone and will be keeping her love life to herself if the couple manages to salvage their marriage, a prospect which, per them, looks promising at the moment.

Advertisement

Another source, cited by Cosmopolitan, added that although their marriage is not in the best place right now, there is no dearth of love between Lopez and Affleck. “They are taking it day by day and they don't want to get divorced,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — Their story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged to get married in the early 2000s when the duo called off their wedding in 2004, reportedly because of added public scrutiny of their relationship. The fated lovers, however, rekindled their romance in 2021, tying the knot in an impromptu Vegas wedding in July 2022, followed by a lavish ceremony for friends and family at Affleck’s Georgia estate the next month.

Their fairytale romance, albiet, is reportedly once again in trouble due to unwarranted media attention, with rumors suggesting that Affleck isn't very comfortable with the fame and constant spotlight that follows his wife.

Advertisement

For record purposes, amid swirling rumors of divorce that first emerged in May, the couple have kept their wedding rings on despite not sharing a roof anymore, hinting that there is still a possibility of them getting back together.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Was Ben Affleck's 'Dream Woman' But Source Claims Things Have Changed; Deets Inside