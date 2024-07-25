Jennifer Lopez celebrates her birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party, donning a corset and skirt designed by Manish Malhotra

Jennifer Lopez turned 55 on July 24 and she marked her big day in style with a lavish party that had a Bridgerton theme. The party happened at the Hamptons over the weekend and it was as magical as it could be.

The birthday bash was like stepping into a scene from the hit show Bridgerton. The visitors were welcomed with horse carriages, they danced in a ballroom and included a special throne for the birthday woman, JLo only.

What made the evening more special was Jennifer Lopez’s stunning outfit designed by Manish Malhotra which looked straight out of the Regency era. Let’s delve into the details of her outfit.

Jlo’s Bridgerton theme outfit

Jennifer’s ensemble was a stunning corset and Victorian skirt, crafted with extraordinary attention to detail. The corset and Victorian skirt were adorned with floral motifs, meticulously molded manually using sequins and over half a million crystals. The intricate design featured specially treated petal and ring-shaped metal sequins to maintain their vibrant hue.

The exquisite outfit was created by 40 skilled artisans over 3490 hours. The outfit was a true masterpiece, blending intricate artistry with traditional craftsmanship.

Jlo’s accessories and glam

The Manish Malhotra gown was accompanied by several stunning accessories to complete the amazing look for Jennifer Lopez’s birthday. To perfect the Regency-inspired theme, she opted for beautiful studs and a classy necklace.

To this outfit, the pop icon added a stylish headpiece to pull her hair up neatly and curl it into a bun. The Let’s Get Loud singer also had a mesh glove which gave the look a subtle vintage touch. Last but not least, to complete the entire glamor quotient of the gown, the celebrated singer chose matching high-heeled golden heels that were incorporated with glittery accents.

She opted for minimal make-up featuring nude lipstick, iridescent shimmer eyeshadow, and curled eyelashes, and for cheeks, she chose a subtle blush.

Jennifer’s party was a perfect mix of high fashion and historical charm, making Jlo’s 55th birthday a truly unforgettable event.

