Ben Affleck Skipped Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Bash? Sources Confirm

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her upcoming 55th birthday over the weekend in the Hamptons, where she partied with close friends. Despite the vibrant Bridgerton-themed party held on Saturday, July 20, Ben Affleck, 51, did not attend, according to multiple sources familiar with the event.

The absence of the actor, who has been romantically linked to Lopez in recent years, sparked speculation among observers. Lopez, born and raised in New York City, is well-known for her lavish birthday parties, which frequently feature glamorous themes and star-studded guest lists.

Lopez's lavish birthday celebration draws attention

Though Affleck's absence from the affair raised eyebrows, this year's lavish details and high-profile attendees made it stand out as an event inspired by the popular Netflix series.

As Jennifer Lopez's birthday draws near on Wednesday, July 24, both the media and fans are considering the dynamics of the couple and the significance of Affleck's choice to skip the celebrations commemorating this momentous occasion for the international superstar.

In July 2022, Lopez and Affleck exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Las Vegas. A larger celebration was held in Savannah, Georgia, the following month.

This summer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent a significant amount of time apart on opposite coasts. Lopez recently returned from a trip to Europe without Affleck, indicating a period of separation between the couple. Despite celebrating their second wedding anniversary, Lopez and Affleck chose to celebrate separately: Lopez was spotted biking in the Hamptons, while Affleck was seen entering his Los Angeles office.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage

Affleck's absence from Lopez's recent appearances, including the Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas, has been noticeable. His prolonged stay in California is primarily due to filming commitments for The Accountant 2. Even after filming ended, Affleck remained in Los Angeles, including during major holidays such as the Fourth of July.

These differences in commitments and locations point to Lopez and Affleck's current phase of introspection. Despite their public recognition of significant occasions, such as their anniversary, it seems they were separated for a significant portion of the summer due to their respective work commitments.

The week prior, Lopez was observed bicycling in the Hamptons alongside Violet, the 18-year-old daughter of Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Later that day, Violet was spotted walking hand in hand in Southampton, New York, with her companion.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage is currently experiencing significant difficulties. Insiders indicate that the strain in their relationship is caused by deeper underlying issues beyond Jennifer Lopez's celebrity status.

