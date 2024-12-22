Jesse Eisenberg Reveals How Batman V Superman Hurt His Career: 'I Feel Just Myself To Blame'

Jesse Eisenberg is in the midst of a successful awards season this year with his film A Real Pain. The movie, which he not only stars in but also wrote and directed, has received critical acclaim.

Despite this, the actor's journey in Hollywood hasn't always been smooth. In a recent interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Jesse Eisenberg opened up about one movie he believes significantly hurt his career: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

Eisenberg has been a recognizable name in Hollywood for many years, with roles in The Social Network and Zombieland. However, his experience with Batman v Superman, in which he played Lex Luthor, remains one of the most discussed parts of his career.

The movie itself, a significant entry in the DC Universe, was a commercial success but was widely criticized by both critics and audiences. Eisenberg's portrayal of the iconic villain was polarizing, and many felt his interpretation of Luthor was out of place with the darker tone of the film.

During his Armchair Expert appearance, Eisenberg was candid about how he feels Batman v Superman negatively impacted his career.

He stated that the backlash the film received, along with the criticism of his performance, had a tangible effect on his future opportunities. "I was in this Batman movie, and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received," Eisenberg told host Dax Shepard.

The actor admitted that the public nature of the criticism made it especially difficult for him. “In the industry, if you’re in a huge, huge movie and not seen as good, the people who are choosing who to put next in their movie are just not gonna select you,” he said.

Eisenberg reflected on how the harsh reception of Batman v Superman lingered in the minds of industry professionals, making it harder for him to land roles afterward.

Despite the negative impact on his career, Eisenberg doesn’t place blame on anyone else. "I feel just myself to blame," he said. “I’m not like they did me wrong. No. I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess I did something wrong there.’” He admitted that it was a challenging moment in his career but said that he learned from the experience.

Eisenberg also stated that he was unaware of how poorly the film was received by the public. He shared that he does not read notices, reviews, or movie press; thus, he was not aware of how poorly it was received.

