Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Text Messages Show Justin's Team Allegedly Brewing Stories To Strengthen His Narrative

Blake Lively's reportedly suing Justin Baldoni was not less of a shock to the world, following the alleged rift that happened between them while filming It Ends With Us. Now, people are a lot more surprised to find out the alleged text messages between Baldoni and his team, allegedly launching a smear campaign against the actress.

As per Moneycontrol’s article, Lively’s lawsuit includes Baldoni allegedly organizing a PR campaign focused on hampering the Green Lantern star’s reputation after she had accused him of inappropriate behavior on set.

As per The New York Times, Jane The Virgin actor worked alongside his publicist Jennifer Able, and crisis manager, Melissa Nathan, who has also previously worked for Johnny Depp.

As per the aforementioned publication, many months after they were done with the shooting, in May 2024, Baldoni found out that Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds had blocked him on Instagram.

According to the outlet’s report, Baldoni sent a text to Able that read, “We should have a plan for IF she does the same when movie comes out. Plans make me feel more at ease.” This conversation highlights the Five Feet Apart’ director’s concerns about how the situation may turn out and his attempt to get ready for probable backlash once the film was out.

Advertisement

Able reportedly forwarded that to Nathan and penned, “I think you guys need to be tough and show the strength of what you guys can do in these scenarios. He wants to feel like she can be buried,” and Nathan replied with, “We can’t write we will destroy her.”

She later added, “Imagine if a document saying all the things that he wants ends up in the wrong hands. You know we can bury anyone.” As per the report, many days later a social media post was sent to Able by Baldoni, that talked about bullying behavior by a well-known celebrity, saying that was a tactic he desired, allegedly.

As per the report, Nathan then put forth a plan to hire contractors who would be manipulating social media by planning, “full social account take downs" and starting, "threads of theories.”

It was later suggested by Nathan that all of that would most importantly not be traced, indicating a plan curated to launch a smear campaign while concealing the orchestrated role. The tactic highlighted the team's alleged intention to discreetly manage the PR disaster.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Daniel Stern Reveals THIS Home Alone Star Accidentally Bit Macauley Culkin’s Finger While Filming Iconic Movie; Find Out