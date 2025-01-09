Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Part Ways After 16 Years of Marriage

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren reportedly have ended their 16-year marriage, according to TMZ. The couple got hitched on May 19, 2008, and they share three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

The two first met on the set of Fantastic Four (2004) in Vancouver, where Alba played Sue Storm and Warren served as a director's assistant.

Through the years, Alba has opened up about the hard realities of balancing her marriage and family life alongside her career. Speaking with People, the actress earlier cited communication and adaptation as vital aspects of their relationship, especially as their needs were expected to change with time. She mentioned that both of them made sure to work together to create time for their relationship amid busy schedules.

She said, "At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.'"

Although they have separated, Alba and Warren recently got together to commemorate their youngest child Hayes' 7th birthday in early January. At nearly the same time, Alba wrote a reflective post on social media thanking God for personal growth, transformation, and love in her life.

Advertisement

In May 2024, Alba celebrated the anniversary by writing a heartfelt post, mentioning all the challenges and joys that have been experienced throughout their journey together and celebrating the shared resilience of the years. However, the couple is now reportedly getting ready to file for divorce.

ALSO READ: Jessica Alba’s Workout Routine And Diet Plan: Get to Know Her Fitness Secrets