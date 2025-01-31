Jessica Alba Attends FireAid Benefit Concert in First Public Outing Since Announcing Her Split From Husband

Jessica Alba stepped out solo to attend the FireAid Benefit Concert! This marked her first public appearance since announcing her divorce from her husband, Cash Warren. The Trigger Warning actress attended the concert at the Intuit Dome in California to support the relief effort amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

She arrived at the event and posed for the cameras alongside TV producer Desiree Gruber, brow guru Anastasia Soare, and journalist Roger Friedman. The Fantastic Four actress looked chic in a black shirt paired with wide-leg jeans and a long black coat.

She opted for a natural glam and styled her glossy brown hair in loose waves to complete the look. The event that aimed to raise funds for the communities impacted by the L.A. wildfires was a star-studded affair, including performances from Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Lil Baby.

Alba was spotted without her wedding ring at the fundraising event, further confirming her and Warren's split. On January 19, the actress took to social media to share the reason for this decision.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. Although Alba was proud of their 20-year-long courtship and growth as a couple, she insinuated that it was time for them to grow and evolve individually.

She further stated that the decision was mutual and that both she and Warren are moving ahead with love, kindness, and respect for one another. The Honest founder implied that the pair would always remain family and continue to co-parent their children, who are their highest priority.

She concluded her statement with a request for privacy. The couple met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008. They share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.