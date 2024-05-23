Jessica Biel Opens Up About Raising Her Boys And Moving Out From LA To Nashville; Details Inside

Jessica Biel shares rare insights on raising her kids that she shares with her husband, Justin Timberlake. While appearing on Kelly Ripa’s podcast on Sirius XM, Biel talked about the decision she and her husband took to live on the East Coast with their children. The bicoastal area has been a hotspot for celebrity couples.

Biel also shared about the number of pictures the couple chooses to share on social media and how to keep them away from extreme media attention.

What did Jessica Biel say about living on the East Coast with her kids?

During her conversation with Kelly Ripa, Biel stated that the reason they chose to stay away from the city was because the paparazzi don’t always respect the family’s privacy. The actress said, “I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know if we're out and about with our kids.”

She further added, "It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state, you know. You get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore."

Moreover, the Sinner actress revealed that Timberlake’s popularity was already affecting her kids. Biel said, “It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends."

Furthermore, the Hollywood star shared that her kids are growing up in a world of social media and are already exposed enough to the media.

Biel shared, “And I know this very social media world is where they exist and where they live, and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality. I just don't want it to be on my account, so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship

After dating for a while, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012. After being married to each other for almost 12 years, the couple has been going strong and sharing two boys. The pair had their ups and downs, including breaking up for a short period and the photo scandal. The duo renewed their vows, and Biel gave birth to their second son during COVID.

