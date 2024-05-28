How Long Did Britney Spears And Wade Robson Date? Exploring Their Relationship Amid Backlash

Britney Spears recently spoke out in support of her ex-boyfriend and longtime choreographer, Wade Robson, who opened up about his “trauma” after he testified that Michael Jackson allegedly abused him. But Britty was called out for her now-deleted Instagram message on Friday, May 24, 2024.

In the since-deleted Instagram message, she wrote, "I probably don't talk to him as much but I wanted to share this because it genuinely touched my heart to see this older man speak on something that's incredibly sensitive to my heart!!! There is a complete understanding of what he is saying and I think I'm gonna cry for the rest of my life now!!! God bless you!!!"

Britney Spears and Wade Robson: A Bond Beyond Music

Britney Spears and Wade Robson’s friendship dates back to the late 1990s when Wade was hired to choreograph her Baby One More Time Tour, commercials, and other shows. Although their alleged relationship lasted from 2001 to 2002, Spears confessed in her 2023 memoir “The Woman in Me,” that she cheated on Justin Timberlake during the time she was seeing Wade and from 1998 to 2002.

Wade Robson started dancing at age five and by the late 1990s was directing music videos and world tours for pop idols including NSYNC and Britney Spears. The two met when Robson was directing and working with Spears on her 1999 tour. Spears, at first, was shocked by his youth and said, "He's a friggin' baby!" They spent time together and there were rumors that the two were romantically involved.

Most recently, Spears expressed her support for Robson by posting a video from his Instagram page promoting his podcast “From Trauma to Triumph.” In the caption, Robson explains the latest episode of his podcast featuring Dr. Peter A. Levine, Ph.D. the originator of Somatic Experiencing, a therapy method for trauma healing. The two talk about dissociation, shame, self-compassion, and how community plays a role in healing.

Navigating allegations: Britney Spears and Wade Robson's complicated friendship

Britney Spears was torn apart by Michael Jackson supporters when she made public her praise for Wade Robson's podcast. Robson has a complicated history when it comes to his allegations about Jackson: in Jackson's 2005 trial, he testified for the pop star that he wasn't molested, but later in 2013, he filed a $1.5 billion lawsuit against Jackson's estate, alleging he'd been abused for seven years. In 2019, Robson and actor James Safechuck aired their stories in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, and they have several lawsuits against Jackson, one of which was dismissed in 2017 but reopened in 2021 by the California Court of Appeal.

But despite the controversy surrounding Robson's allegations, Britney Spears has maintained her friendship with the dancer over the years. In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she even writes of their relationship, where she says she remembers a night they shared a kiss over a night out dancing. According to reports, allegations of Spears' infidelity led to Justin Timberlake's release of Cry Me a River. Their relationship came to a close in 2002 when Timberlake apparently broke up with Spears via text after confronting Robson. In the memoir, Spears admitted that she turned a blind eye to Timberlake's own infidelity.

