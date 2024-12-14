Jim Carrey Open to Revisiting The Mask: “It Has to Be the Right Idea”

Jim Carrey may once again don the iconic green mask from The Mask, provided the right concept comes along. The actor recently revealed his openness to returning for a sequel to the beloved 1994 comedy that helped cement his place as a comedic powerhouse.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Carrey admitted that his return would hinge on the creativity of the project. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea,” he said. “It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But as soon as a good idea comes your way or a group of people you really enjoyed working with, things tend to change.”

The original The Mask follows Stanley Ipkiss, a mild-mannered bank clerk who transforms into a manic, cartoonish superhero after discovering a mysterious mask. The film also starred Cameron Diaz in her breakout role and became a box-office hit, showcasing Carrey’s unparalleled physical comedy.

This isn’t the only iconic character Carrey has considered reprising. He recently expressed interest in a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, albeit with reservations about the demanding prosthetics involved in playing the Grinch. “If we could figure out the Grinch costume,” Carrey joked about the physically taxing role in the 2000 holiday classic.

Fans will soon see Carrey reprise another major role as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, set to hit theaters on Dec. 20. The actor humorously told the Associated Press, “I came back to this universe because… I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly.”

While no plans for a Mask sequel are confirmed, Carrey’s willingness to revisit the role offers hope to fans of the zany comedy. For now, audiences can catch the actor’s latest work in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as they wait to see if the right idea inspires a return to Edge City.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jim Carrey Reveals He Took Up Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Role for THIS Reason After Announcing His Retirement Plans Previously