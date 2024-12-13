Jim Carrey Is Open to Returning as the Grinch, but Only If His THIS Condition Is Met; Find Out

Jim Carrey says he is open to reprising his role as the infamous green Christmas Grinch — but only if it’s easier on him.

Reflecting on portraying the character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Carrey, 62, admitted to having a tough time while playing the Grinch, especially considering the extensive prosthetics, heavy green faux fur, and hours spent in makeup. He noted that modern developments, such as motion capture, would have made the process less taxing and would provide more flexibility in carrying out the role.

Carrey said the only reason he was willing to endure the grueling process of the original movie was because it brought joy to children. He told ComicBook, "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process."

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor added, "The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world."

Though there were reports of Carrey reprising his role as the green creature in a sequel in 2023, People reported that the actor’s representative denied the rumors. However, Carrey explained that he is incredibly proud to see the film celebrated every holiday season, calling it a magical experience despite the physical toll the role took on him.

He told Entertainment Tonight, "When I sit at home and I put the TV on and I see Grinch up there being viewed by everybody every Christmas, it’s so gratifying. It’s unbelievable. There really is, truly, incredible magic in the universe."

The Dr. Seuss estate, which has traditionally maintained very specific casting standards for the Grinch, previously chose Carrey as one of the few actors suited for the role based on his physical frame and height. The 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas was narrated by Anthony Hopkins and featured a cast including Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, and Molly Shannon.

