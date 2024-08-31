Jimmy Fallon Adorably Confesses He Just Wants His Kids to 'Hang Out' With Him For the 'Rest of Their Life'; Deets Here

This summer season, Jimmy Fallon has mixed feelings as the back to school period approaches. The 49-years old host of the Tonight Show revealed to PEOPLE recently that he will miss having his daughters, Winnie of 11 and Frances of 9 years, back to school. Host of the ‘Tonight Show’, Fallon recently came out with a new children book called 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween , and in his joking but typical loving dad sort of way, he told Jimmy about how much he disliked his daughters returning to school.

“I don't want [them] to go to school,” Fallon jokes. “I don't want them to meet other people. I don't want them to do anything. I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life.”

Still, Fallon agrees with his spouse, Nancy Juvonen, and he knows that his daughters are willing and eager to start the new year at school.

Jimmy experiences both pride and loss as his daughters return to school. “They love their school, they love their friends,” he says. “And it's another little chapter in their lives and another fun adventure.”

Recalling the summer, Fallon, who celebrated his 2,000th episode of he Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in July, pointed out that it was a significant summer for his daughters. “They went to camp for the first time too this year,” Fallon shares, adding that he and Juvonen were “so sad" once they left.

Nevertheless, the emotions stirred, Fallon can’t help but look forward to moments like these with his daughters as they progress into new phases of their childhood.

“You can’t talk to them. You have like a set time…you can talk to them for five minutes…I miss them so much. I’m like, ‘Please don’t leave us.’ But they had fun.”

Fallon is also excited about his new children’s book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween, which will be released this September, just in time for Halloween. The book tells the story of two siblings counting down the days until the spooky holiday. Fallon hopes it will be a great read for young readers and a fun addition to Halloween festivities.

“It makes a good decoration, even if you don't want to read it,” Fallon says. “It makes a good gift if you don't have kids, but you know kids that trick-or-treat and want to get them excited about the holiday.”

