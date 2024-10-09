Jodi Benson Birthday Special: Did You Know The Little Mermaid Star Also Played THIS Role In Disney Movie Alongside Ariel? Find Out

Jodi Benson is one name that has entertained us for a really long time being associated with Disney. While we have been brought up on the magnificent fairy tales and talks of Disney princesses, it was Ariel who we all fantasized about meeting one day. Yes, the princess of Atlantis, the red-haired and beautiful mermaid, who was again voiced by Benson. However, it was not only Ariel whom Jodi Benson lent her voice to.

As the voice-over artist is celebrating her 62nd birthday on October 10, let's go through an old article from 2021, where the artist had revealed what other characters did she voice in the 1989 film, The Little Mermaid.

Talking to Cartoon Research’s Jim Korkis, she revealed the big details related to her time in the Disney movie.

“People often forget that in addition to voicing Ariel, I also voiced Vanessa who is the human disguise" of Ursula, Jodi Benson added.

For those who are unaware of who Vanessa is, she happens to be the girl who tricks Prince Eric into marrying her. And for an even more intriguing fact, Vannessa is the character who uses Ariel’s voice to have the prince under her love.

Talking further about her role in one of the most legendary tales brought forth by Disney, Benson also stated that she had to spend time with Pat Carrol for coaching. Carrol was the one who had voiced Ursula and trained Jodi Benson to mimic the accent and cackle of the character.

During the interview, Jodi Benson even recalled how she had landed into the job of voicing an animated character, which was not a much-appreciated profession back in the 1980s.

While she was appearing in a Broadway musical Smile, back in 1986, the play was shut after just 48 performances. This was in January 1987, having Benson and others out of job.

Luckily Howard Ashman had begun with the pre-production of The Little Mermaid as per Benson. Ashman was also the one who had written Smile, and as the musical had to be shut, he offered all the girls from the play to audition for Ariel.

However, after almost a year and a half, Jodi Benson received a call from her agent telling her about the voice-over role she had got for the movie, about which Benson had completely forgotten.

The Little Mermaid was released on November 17, 1989.

