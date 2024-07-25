Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Talk About Why They Felt 'Connect' With Grandma Claire's Recast in Full House; See Here

On their rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos cast members Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber reminisced about the highs and lows of Full House. In the episode originally aired on October 20, 1989, Danny Tanner’s mom made a return, but with a new face. Sweetin and Barber praised Doris Roberts’ performance, though they felt less connected to her portrayal compared to Alice Hirson’s original Claire Tanner. Despite their mixed feelings about the casting change, the episode featured memorable moments, including Michelle Tanner’s iconic catchphrase, “You got it, dude.”

There was a lot going on in Full House ep 3 of season 3

In the season 3 episode of Full House, Granny Tanny, a lot happened. Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber said on their rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos, that despite some sweet moments between John Stamos' Uncle Jesse and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Michelle Tanner, it wasn't a favorite of some cast members.

In the episode, which aired on October 20, 1989, Danny Tanner's (Bob Saget) mom Claire visits, feeling unneeded since she has retired. However, Barber pointed out that this is not the original Claire Tanner.

The role of Claire Tanner was originally played by Alice Hirson on season 1 of Full House, and Doris Roberts fills it for this episode. Despite praising Roberts' incredible career, which included five Emmys, Sweetin confessed that she didn't feel the same connection with this grandmother Claire as she did with the first.

"There was something about the original grandma — and this sounds so awful — that had a warmth to her," she continued. "This doesn't seem like Danny's mom. The original Claire felt like Danny's mom."

Advertisement

"I agree with that," Barber said. "It's hard to put into words."

"This character felt a little more overbearing and pushy," Sweetin noted. She mentioned that the new Claire Tanner came across as "a little more deadpan and a little less effusive than the original grandma Claire."

ALSO READ: John Stamos Credits His Therapist For Helping Him 'Get Sober'; Full House Actor Opens Up About His Journey

The episode had mixed feelings and memorable moments

Barber praised Doris Roberts' talent, but lamented the recast didn't work. Her speculation was that either the original actress wasn't available or the producers simply wanted to feature Doris Roberts, thinking, "Oh, Doris Roberts! Let's get some stuff on her, we'll write this episode for her."

Cast reflections provided an interesting behind-the-scenes look at how these decisions impacted their experience and the audience's connection to the characters. Sweetin said he didn't like this episode because of the disconnect. In addition, Granny Tanny had some memorable moments, including one of Michelle Tanner's earliest "You got it, dude" lines, which Barber called "the first time the audience went wild for it."

Advertisement

Barber jokingly commented, "I can just see [Jeff Franklin] with his pencil going, 'Oh that was a big hit. We're going to include that in the rest of the series'." Sweetin added, "They really loved this ... this was a successful one." Michelle's iconic pencil bed was also introduced.

Back in 1989, how many fanneritos wanted this bed at night? It's so cute," Barber said. Barber also said the Olsens stole the show with their sweet scenes about the bed's height and jumping on it, despite Uncle Jesse's warnings. "[We were] watching the girls learn how to act."

"It's so fun to watch," Sweetin said. "She did an excellent job." The first time Michelle fell asleep in her bed with Uncle Jesse was equally "sweet," Barber said. "This hit me right in the feels."

ALSO READ: Full House Star Dave Coulier On Show Getting Cancelled After 8 Seasons: ‘Not Everybody Was Into It’