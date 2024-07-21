John Stamos Credits His Therapist For Helping Him 'Get Sober'; Full House Actor Opens Up About His Journey

John Stamos, well-known for his role in the TV show Full House, recently shared how his therapist played a crucial role in helping him overcome challenges, including his battle with alcohol addiction. The actor, now 60 years old, spoke exclusively to Page Six at the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's UnPrisoned, where he stars as a family counselor.

Stamos has been seeing his therapist, Phil Stutz, for almost 20 years. He says Stutz played a key role in helping him through tough periods, especially his battle with alcohol. Stamos openly shares that Stutz's help was crucial in his current success.

John Stamos shares sobriety journey and therapy's role in his life

The journey to sobriety was not easy for Stamos. In his 2023 memoir titled If You Would Have Told Me, he opened up about his personal battle with alcohol and the pivotal moment of his DUI arrest in June 2015. Following the arrest, Stamos decided to enter a substance abuse program to address his addiction.



Reflecting on his first therapy sessions with Stutz, Stamos remembered a key advice Stutz gave him. Stutz said, "You know if you weren’t so f–king stupid you’d realize how good you have it." This comment, although straightforward, made Stamos pause and reflect deeply on his life choices.



Stamos's journey with therapy didn’t just impact his personal life but also influenced his professional career. His therapy sessions inspired him for his role in UnPrisoned, where he portrays a counselor. The Hulu comedy series stars Kerry Washington as a therapist who deals with relationships. Her life changes when her father comes to live with her and her teenage son.



Stamos's commitment to therapy extended beyond himself. He shared that he encouraged his late co-star Bob Saget, who played his on-screen best friend in Full House, to seek therapy as well. Stamos admitted that Saget initially drove him crazy, but after Saget sought help from Stutz, their friendship improved significantly.



At the Season 2 premiere of UnPrisoned, Stamos walked the red carpet with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, with whom he shares a 7-year-old son named Billy. This public appearance highlighted the stability and support his family provides alongside his therapeutic journey.

John Stamos advocates mental health awareness amid sobriety journey

Stamos's story shows that asking for help is key to overcoming difficulties. His sharing about his addiction recovery and therapy highlights the good results of caring for mental health. His efforts inspire others to look after themselves and get the help needed for a better life.

John Stamos is thankful for his therapist, who helped him with his problems and become sober. His story inspires others, showing that you can overcome big challenges with hard work and support.

