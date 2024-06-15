Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Used To Make 'Each Other Laugh' With 'Stupid Bits' On Full House Set; Deets Inside

American actress and TV personality Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber often crack each other up, a challenge they faced on both the original Full House and its Netflix reboot, Fuller House. During their podcast How Rude, Tanneritos!, they shared their struggles with guest Lydia Cornell, 70, about trying to keep a straight face while filming hilarious scenes.

Actress stand-up comedian and writer Lydia Cornell, who guest-starred as Señorita Mosley in Full House's second season, reminisced about working with Ted Knight on the '80s sitcom Too Close for Comfort. She learned a lot about comedy from the Mary Tyler Moore Show star, even though they occasionally got into trouble together.

Lydia actress recalls hilarious encounters with Ted Knight

"I couldn't look Knight in the eye because he made me laugh or made me nervous," Lydia remembered. "So, I’d look above his forehead and he would yell, Why is she looking at my forehead?”

It appears Sweetin, 42, and Barber, 47, used a similar strategy while filming together.“Jodie and I do that all the time,” Full house star Andrea Barber mentioned.

“Oh, yeah. Because we would make each other laugh,” Merry & Bright star Jodie Sweetin added. “We would have these silly routines between Stephanie and Kimmy that we'd have to do — especially in Fuller House.”

Full house co-stars reunite over three decades

The costars have probably become very familiar with each other's foreheads over the past thirty-five years. They worked together in all eight seasons of Full House from 1987 to 1995 and reunited for Fuller House on Netflix from 2016 to 2020, along with Candace Cameron Bure.

"Full House defined our childhood for eight years, which were crucial. Revisiting those memories, things we haven't recalled in 35 years, I believe it will strengthen our bond even further." the actresses said in a statement.

Last summer, Sweetin and Barber joined forces for their iHeartRadio podcast. They reminisce about Full House with guests, sharing memories and behind-the-scenes stories.

