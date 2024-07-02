Jackpot TRAILER: John Cena Protects Awkwafina And Multi-Billion Dollar Lottery In Paul Feig's Action Comedy

John Cena protects Awkwafina in their new action comedy!

The Crazy Rich Asians actress stars play the role of an aspiring actress, Katie, who wins a lottery and becomes the kill target for money-hungry people. Cena plays a lottery protection agent, Noel Cassidy, tasked to protect Katie at all costs. Unlimited madness, comedy, and action ensue thereafter!

Jackpot trailer highlights John Cena and Awkwafina’s comedic chemistry

The trailer shows a bright-eyed Katie (Awkwafina) coming in for an audition when she gets the message that she hit the jackpot and quickly realizes the dangers of 2030 California City's Grand Lottery and the enemies she will soon encounter.

She runs for her life when Cassidy (Cena) gives her a lift and protects her against the bloodthirsty foes. Both WWE Raw alum and Kung Fu Panda 4 actress flaunt their fight skills with multiple action sequences in the trailer. The duo also have a great comedic chemistry!

The film also stars Barbie actor Simu Liu as the antagonist, Louis Lewis. The cast is rounded off with Taylor Ortega, Sam Asghari, Leslie David Baker, Murray Hill, and others.

John Cena to redeem his action comedy fails with Jackpot?

The Suicide Squad actor has had a few hits and misses in recent years. After experiencing the high of Suicide Squad and Bumblebee, he delivered not-so-well-rated action comedy films like Vacation, Friends 2, and action-adventure Hidden Strike.

The 2023 action-comedy Freelance was Cena’s worst-rated movie, with a mere 10% critic approval rating today. The biggest reason why Jackpot could put the actor back on the map as an action comedy hero is the film’s director, Paul Feig.

Although Feig is fighting for his Rotten Tomatoes redemption after somber responses to his last few films, Last Christmas and The School for Good & Evil, he has delivered many hits in the genre.

The buddy-comedy formula did wonders for Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy-led The Heat. The same can be anticipated for Jackpot, given its star-studded cast, including Marvel actors Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 15.