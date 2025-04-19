John Lithgow Responds to Harry Potter Fans 'Appalled' By His Dumbledore Casting, Says He's 'Very Intimidated'

While fans are excited to revisit the wizarding world, some expressed disappointment over the casting of John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Lithgow, known for Dexter, will take on the iconic role of Hogwarts’ headmaster.

In a conversation on BBC’s The One Show, Lithgow shared his thoughts on following in the footsteps of Michael Gambon. “I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I’m not an Englishman, although I’ve played one on TV,” said the two-time Oscar nominee.

He further added that he would like to remind everyone that he once portrayed Winston Churchill in The Crown, a performance he believes was well done.

Expressing excitement but also feeling “very intimidated” about portraying a character from J.K. Rowling's iconic book series, John Lithgow acknowledged the mixed reactions. While thrilled, he mentioned that many are “appalled” by the casting of an American for the role of the ultimate English wizard. However, the 3rd Rock from the Sun star assured fans that he would do his best on screen.

In case you missed it, the Max series recently revealed its major cast. Alongside John Lithgow as the wise and respected Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will portray Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape. Nick Frost will bring the warm nature of Rubeus Hagrid to life, while Luke Thallon will portray Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse will play Argus Filch.

The Harry Potter series on Max is being led by writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner. John Lithgow, known for his roles in Interstellar and most recently The Conclave, is set to take on the iconic role of Dumbledore.

