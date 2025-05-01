Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Replace First Dance with THIS Jewish Tradition; Here’s Surprising Reason Why

Selena Gomez may be skipping one of the most well-known wedding traditions when she ties the knot with fiancé Benny Blanco. In a new interview on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast released Wednesday, April 30, the singer and actress said she’s not planning a traditional bride and groom dance at the reception.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those, ‘cause they’re a little, I feel embarrassed,” Gomez shared. Blanco added, “She’s shy,” supporting her decision.

While the couple may pass on the typical first dance, Selena Gomez revealed she will share a meaningful moment on the dance floor with a special family member.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared that she’s planning a dance with her grandfather on her mother’s side. She shared the personal reason behind the choice.

“He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle,” Gomez said. “Because, good for my mom, she decided to go to [Las] Vegas and be like, ‘Whoo,’ and she’s still been with [my father] ever since they were like 26.” She added that while she found that very cute, she wanted to give her grandfather the opportunity to experience that special moment.

Advertisement

Although she’s avoiding the first dance, Gomez said she would take part in the Hora, a traditional Jewish chair dance, to honor Blanco’s heritage. She admitted that she was very nervous about it, sharing that while it looked cute and fun, she was surprised by the idea of having to rely entirely on a chair.

Host Jessie Ware, who included the Hora in her own wedding, reassured Gomez by describing it as the biggest trust fall ever and shared that her bridesmaids had to carry her during the dance. Gomez jokingly said she just needed to make sure there was enough padding on the chair, to which Ware responded that she would be fine.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and announced their engagement a year later. "Forever begins now," Gomez wrote on Instagram in December 2024, along with a photo of her engagement ring.

Advertisement

The couple first met in 2013 through Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, and later collaborated on music as per PEOPLE. Blanco co-produced Gomez’s 2015 tracks Kill Em With Kindness and Same Old Love.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Got a Rash After Nervously Kissing Benny Blanco for the First Time; Singer Admits 'Feeling Embarrassed'