Will the Harry Potter TV Show Bring Back Original Stars? Find Out

With HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series in development, fans have been speculating whether any of the original movie cast might return. However, HBO executive Sarah Aubrey has now made it clear: the series will introduce an entirely new lineup of actors, without reprising familiar faces from the films.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aubrey addressed the casting process, emphasizing the challenge of finding new actors to take on these iconic roles. She noted that the show’s decade-long commitment requires actors who can dedicate years to the project. While the lead roles will be completely reimagined, she hinted that established British actors may join in later seasons as key adult characters like Sirius Black.

This statement directly quashes fan theories that former cast members might return in different roles. For example, some had hoped Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) could step into the shoes of his character’s father, Lucius Malfoy. Aubrey, however, stated that the series aims to create a fully fresh take on the Harry Potter universe, ensuring audiences can immerse themselves in new portrayals without past associations.

While the main cast remains a mystery, one name has already been confirmed—John Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore, making him the first American actor to play a major character in the franchise. His casting signals that the show may not strictly adhere to a British-only roster, as the films did.

With filming set to begin this summer in the U.K., more casting announcements are expected soon. HBO has tentatively slated the Harry Potter series for a late 2026 or early 2027 release, building anticipation for what will be a bold reinterpretation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books.

Bringing in a fresh cast is likely the best decision for the Harry Potter reboot. The original films remain beloved, and actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are still closely identified with their roles. Casting them in new parts—such as Hogwarts professors—could be more distracting than nostalgic.

While fans may initially struggle to accept new faces in familiar roles, the show’s extended runtime allows for deeper storytelling, which could help audiences embrace these fresh interpretations. Ultimately, the success of the Harry Potter TV series will depend on how well these new actors make the characters their own.