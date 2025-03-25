John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits to Reprise Their Roles in Michael C Hall’s Dexter: Resurrection; Details Inside

John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits are stepping back into the world of Dexter. Showtime’s upcoming series, Dexter: Resurrection, will see the return of Lithgow as the notorious Trinity Killer and Smits as the revenge-driven Miguel Prado. The show has been in production in New York since January and promises to further expand the ever-evolving Dexter universe.

Lithgow, who won multiple awards for his chilling portrayal of Arthur Mitchell, aka the Trinity Killer, has already made a posthumous return in Dexter: New Blood through flashbacks. However, Resurrection hints at an even deeper exploration of his character. Smits, who received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Assistant District Attorney-turned-vigilante Miguel Prado, returns to the franchise for the first time since Dexter Season 3. A younger version of his character was recently portrayed by Nick Santucci in Dexter: Original Sin.

The new series is helmed by Dexter veteran Clyde Phillips, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the titular serial killer. Familiar faces returning include David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, and James Remar as Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan.

The cast also welcomes new talent, including Uma Thurman as Charley, Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, and Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre. Other notable additions include Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian in undisclosed roles. Paramount Global reports that Dexter: Original Sin ended on a high note, with its finale drawing a 27% increase in viewership over its premiere, bolstering excitement for Resurrection.

Advertisement

Dexter: Resurrection is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns serving as executive producers. Monica Raymund will direct four episodes, while Marcos Siega directs six. The series is set to premiere this summer.

With Lithgow and Smits reprising their iconic roles, Dexter: Resurrection is shaping up to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise. Whether through flashbacks or unexpected plot twists, the return of these legendary characters ensures that Dexter’s story is far from over. Fans can expect more revelations, more psychological depth, and a deeper dive into the dark legacy that continues to haunt Miami’s most infamous antihero.

ALSO READ: Is How I Met Your Mother Fame, Neil Patrick Harris Joining Dexter: Resurrection? Find Out Here