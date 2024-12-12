John Mulaney Accidentally Texts Singer Miguel About Bed Bugs After Mistaking Him For His Director

Comedian John Mulaney had an amusing case of mistaken identity involving Grammy-winning singer Miguel. During his appearance on The Tonight Show on December 10, Mulaney shared a story about accidentally texting the wrong Miguel about bed bugs. The mishap unfolded while Mulaney was filming for Poker Face in New York.

Mulaney shared with host Jimmy Fallon that the cast was shooting at a rundown motel in New York, which sparked some concerns. “We’re at a rundown, real-life location, like a motel, for this one scene,” Mulaney said. After the day’s shoot, director Miguel Arteta noticed red bites on his legs and suspected bed bugs.

Later, Mulaney also found similar bites. “I go, ‘Oh my God, I got bed bugs doing a Peacock show.’ You never think that’s how you’ll get them, but it is!” Mulaney joked. Hoping to address the issue, he texted Natasha Lyonne, the show’s lead, asking for Arteta’s phone number.

Without realizing it, Lyonne sent Mulaney the number for singer Miguel instead of Arteta. Unaware of the mix-up, Mulaney texted, “Miguel it’s John Mulaney. I have red bites on my legs too! What did you do for it? Are these really bed bugs?” He ended the message by thanking Miguel for a great day.

Mulaney recalled reading the message aloud, laughing at how bizarre it must have seemed. Initially, he didn’t receive a response, which didn’t raise any red flags since he assumed Arteta had an early shoot.

The following day, Mulaney still hadn’t heard back and decided to check with Lyonne. He told Fallon that he called Natasha to say that Miguel Arteta hadn’t gotten back to him. That’s when Lyonne realized her mistake and admitted that she sent him the wrong Miguel.

After clearing up the confusion, Mulaney confirmed to Fallon that the bites weren’t from bed bugs. He said to Miguel that if he was watching, they weren’t bed bugs; he said that an on-set medic let him know that it was fine, laughing about the incident.

Mulaney concluded the story with a laugh, calling it a good lesson in verifying contacts before sending texts. The mix-up, while humorous, turned out to be harmless, and both Miguels were likely left with an unforgettable story.

