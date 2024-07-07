John Tucker Must Die Again: Jesse Metcalfe And Arielle Kebbel Hints At The Potential Sequel Involving Original Cast; DEETS

A sequel to John Tucker Must Die is in the works, nearly 18 years after the original film hit theaters. Sophia Bush, Arielle Kebbel, and Jesse Metcalfe, stars from the first movie, confirmed that a script has been written.

During a recent panel at a Chicago fan expo, Metcalfe revealed that he has heard about the script and that it’s reportedly amazing, though he hasn’t read it yet. In a Tik-Tok Video Metcalfe said, "I've heard rumors of this script -- there's a script, apparently, it's amazing." He added, "definitely love to be a part of it."

Metcalfe shared that plans are in place to reunite the cast for the sequel. Kebbel added that she has read the script and confirmed it "does involve all of the OG cast." She hinted that Metcalfe’s character "may or may not get a chance to change," which could be very exciting.

Metcalfe jokingly asked if he would get to wear a thong again, referencing a memorable scene from the first movie where his character made thongs seem cool for guys.

Kebbel playfully suggested "We wanted to talk to you about that, we were thinking you'd actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It'd be a whole thing." Metcalfe humorously responded that he can’t wait to show off his “dad bod” on the big screen.

Fans are thrilled about the news, with many expressing their excitement in the comments of the video announcement.

About John Tucker Must Die sequel

John Tucker Must Die is a 2006 teen comedy film. The story follows three high school girls—Heather, Beth, and Carrie—who find out they are all dating the same charming but manipulative guy, John Tucker. Angry at being misled, they join forces with the new girl, Kate, to get revenge. They plan to make John fall for Kate and then break his heart publicly. As their scheme progresses, unexpected twists lead to both funny and touching moments. The film delves into themes of friendship, deceit, and the complexities of teenage relationships.

The original cast of John Tucker Must Die includes Jesse Metcalfe as John Tucker, Brittany Snow as Kate Spencer, Ashanti as Heather Montgomery, Sophia Bush as Beth McIntyre, Arielle Kebbel as Carrie Schaeffer, Penn Badgley as Scott Tucker, Jenny McCarthy as Lori Spencer (Kate's mom), Fatso-Fasano as Tommy, Kevin McNulty as Basketball Coach.

