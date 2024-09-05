Joker: Folie à Deux Star Lady Gaga Reveals How She Met Her Partner Michael Polansky; 'We Had The Most Amazing...'

Lady Gaga recently opened up about her relationship with her fiancé Michael Polansky, with whom she recently attended the premiere of her latest film, Joker: Folie à Deux, at the Venice Film Festival.

The Bad Romance singer shared the intriguing story, revealing how she initially met him and disclosed how her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, played a part in it. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Lady Gaga opened up about her experience working on her movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Gaga also talked about her relationship with Michael Polansky, with whom she got engaged in April after a day of rock climbing, per the outlet.

The couple dated for five years, as the singer told the publication, "The missing piece in my life was having real love." She further shared that her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who runs the Born This Way Foundation, met her fiance, Polansky, before she did at a philanthropic event.

Gaga shared, "My mom met him, and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I’m not ready to meet my husband!'" The singer added that she never imagined that her mother would find the "most perfect person" for her.

According to the outlet, Gaga and her partner met at Napster cofounder Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles in December 2019. The Love Game singer recalled that when she received the invitation to the party, she wondered if Polansky would be there, noting that after her mother confirmed that he would, she attended the event and kept asking for him.

The singer mentioned that he finally came over to her, and they ended up talking for "three hours" and had the most "amazing conversation."

Meanwhile, her fiance told the publication that he didn’t know much about her and wasn’t sure what to expect when he met her at the party. However, he said he was immediately "struck" by her warmth and openness, noting how genuinely curious she was about his life growing up in Minnesota.

Gaga added that they both talked on the phone for weeks and later went on their first date and then COVID-19 hit. The outlet noted that her fiance, who lived in San Francisco, moved in with her at her Malibu home for "over a year" during the pandemic.

Polansky mentioned that they experienced an "amazing chapter" of an unusual form of normalcy, which he felt was crucial for a relationship to develop genuinely.

Lady Gaga's latest film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.