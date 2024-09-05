Lady Gaga Stuns On Joker: Folie à Deux Red Carpet At Venice Film Festival With Statement Headpiece

Lady Gaga made a style statement yet again at the Venice Film Festival. The multihyphenate, arrived for the premiere of her and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker: Folie à Deux in a black flowy gown with plunging neckline and a massive sparkly lace Philip Treacy statement headpiece, turning every eye on her.

Apart from showing up in a dramatic and over the top red carpet look, she posed with her arm candy and fiance Michael Polansky. She was also accompanied by co-star Phoenix and director Todd Philips at the Italian event. The headpiece included two large horn-like structures, supported by a lacy patch which covered Gaga’s eyes, providing a more nuanced look. She paired the whole ensemble with her go-to platform boots, keeping it comfy!

The Bad Romance singer is set to bring her take to the iconic DC character—Harley Quinn—in the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2019’s hit Joker film. The character has been portrayed on screen by various actresses including Margot Robbie, Mia Sara, Kaley Cuoco and more.

Howevers, the film’s casting director, creators and Gaga herself claim that this version of Harley is unlike any other. "My version of Harley is mine and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters, and I don't want to give anything from the movie away," she told Access Hollywood at the Gaga Chromatica Ball screening in May. "I think it's really something you have to experience in the theater. It has dance, it has amazing acting in it,” she added.

Advertisement

The Grammy winning singer also shared that she “loved” working with Phoenix and director Philips. “What I will say is that I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun," she added.

Whether it is Met Gala or premiere events, Gaga always steals the limelight with her extravagant and experimental fashion choices. Before the Venice red carpet, she made an equally glamorous appearance in Paris at the 2024 Olympics in July. Where she was decked up in feathers and sparkles for her performance of Mon Truc en Plumes in the opening ceremony. Fans are early waiting to see Gaga’s interpretation of Harley which is anticipated to be as captivating as her red carpet appearances!

Folie à Deux will hit the theaters on October 4.