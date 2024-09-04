Lady Gaga Teases New Musical Era During Venice Film Festival; First Single From Upcoming Album Set For October Release

The new Lady Gaga era is coming sooner than Little Monsters anticipated. The Grammy and Oscar winner, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, at the Venice Film Festival, posted on Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, and teased the release date for the first single from her highly anticipated seventh album.

Gaga, 38, shared a picture of her schedule for the week in the Italian city, which includes a welcome dinner, the Joker sequel’s world premiere screening, a press conference, a red carpet appearance, and a European press junket. After the festival, the pop star’s schedule notes that Joker: Folie à Deux will be out on October 4, and the first single of LG7 will be released sometime in the same month.

The Poker Face performer previously teased her upcoming musical work with a brief snippet of a song at the end of her Gaga Chromatica Ball special, released in May on HBO. She also played multiple fragments for fans outside her hotel during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the meantime, Gaga teamed up with Bruno Mars for a romantic soft ballad titled Die with a Smile last month. The track has since reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating,” she said in a statement around the time of the duet’s release on August 16. Detailing how the collaboration took shape, Gaga said she was asked by the singer to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. She noted that this was at the time when she was finishing up her own album in Malibu.

Gaga continued, saying it was midnight when she got there and was immediately blown away when she heard what the Leave The Door Open hitmaker had started working on. Gaga, per her statement, stayed up the whole night with the singer and finished writing and recording the song. “Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision are next level. There’s no one like him,” she expressed.

Mars also praised the experience of collaborating with Gaga. Calling her an “icon,” he remarked that her participation in the song made it “magical.”

Ahead of the song’s release, Gaga said via Instagram that the composition is meant for fans to enjoy while they wait for LG7. Chromatica, Gaga’s last studio album, came out in May 2020.

