Jon Favreau Shares New Update On The Mandalorian and Grogu At D23 Expo Teasing The First Star Wars Movie In 5 Years; DEETS

Jon Favreau brought exclusive footage from the forthcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal, to the D23 Expo held in Anaheim. The film will feature the masked bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his sidekick Grogu ('Baby Yoda') from the popular Disney Plus series.

Director Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have indicated that there is more in store for fans of The Mandalorian, even though the film has been in production for only a few weeks. As a treat for viewers, they presented an excerpt of Din Djarin and Grogu's next escapades in the galaxy far, far away.

According to Variety, Favreau mentioned that the feature film will follow an "all-new adventure" which continues their narrative.

At D23, the audience cheered as Babu Frik appeared, piloting a small vessel with Grogu and wishing him "good luck." The footage also featured Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios returning from Star Wars Rebels, who is seen alongside Din Djarin.

Fans were delighted to witness the Razor Crest in action again, even after being destroyed by Moff Gideon. The ship was first seen in The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2. Some other highlights include snowtroopers, AT-ATs, and Baby Yoda squeezed between two Azellans, referencing his interest during season three of The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first big-screen spin-off from the Disney+ series, with Favreau taking over the directorial role.

The film is being produced by Favreau in collaboration with Lucasfilm's President Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. The Mandalorian series has been positively received, and a fourth season has been confirmed, where its stories will cross over with Ahsoka and other Disney+ Star Wars shows.

Advertisement

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Although no details about the cast or timeline have been officially revealed, there are rumors that Sigourney Weaver may join the production alongside Pedro Pascal, according to the aforementioned outlet.

ALSO READ: All Star Wars Movies And Series In Works; Here's What The Franchise Eyes For In The Future