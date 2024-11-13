Jon M Chu Says THIS To Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo For Revealing Their Matching Wicked Tattoos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are sharing the screen in the upcoming musical drama Wicked, have formed a lasting bond through a charming gesture. On Tuesday, November 12, the "Wicked" stars appeared on Sirius XM's Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly & Symon podcast, where they shared how they are preserving the memories of their film.

The duo revealed that they got several matching tattoos to commemorate their time on the sets of Wicked. When asked what they are, Grande, who plays Glinda, said, “Some are secret.” Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film, unveiled some tattoos. “We have ‘For Good’ on our palms,” she said, referencing the musical duet between the film’s leads.

“We have our poppies,” the Thank You, Next singer added. Poppies is a song that first debuted in the 1939 MGM film The Wizard of Oz, after the wizard lulls Dorothy into sleeping in the poppy field after meeting their meeting, a reference often used in Wicked.

Erivo then revealed that she has her character hat and broom tattooed. “I have Glinda from the 1901 original L. Frank Baum's book,” Grande continued. The former again chimed in, revealing that she inked her character’s iconic line, saying, "Maybe some of us are just different."

That’s when Wicked director John M. Chu called the besties “hardcore” and “intense” for getting multiple tattoos related to the film in the middle of filming. Grande recalled her director saying, “ 'We're not even done yet.' To which she replied saying, "I was like, 'Yeah. Should we not be doing this?' "

Since the duo started working on the film adaptation of the hit Broadway play, they have been flaunting their friendship. “The connection we’ve made is really special,” Erivo told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on the talk show. “She’s got a family member for life now,” the actress said about Grande.

Their connection is not just limited to on and off-screen bond but also their vocal designs. The actress admitted that their voices “fit” well with each other. “Our voices are very, very different, but when we sing together, it just works,” she added.

Wicked will hit the theaters on November 22.