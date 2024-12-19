Jonathan Majors’ Shelved Sports Drama Gets Release Date As The Actor Slowly Marks His Comeback

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Jonathan Majors is now slowly making a comeback in the Hollywood film industry. After a hiatus following the legal issues, the actor will be next seen in the sports drama entry Magazine Dreams.

Per a report by Deadline, the film will be released on March 21, 2025. In the aforementioned film, Majors stars as a troubled sportsman named Killian Maddox, who is looking after his ailing grandfather and, at the same time, trying to make his future in the world of professional bodybuilding.

Regarding the release, Elijah Bynum, the writer and director of the film, released a statement thanking Briarcliff Entertainment, which is behind the release of the feature.

“Dozens of incredibly talented people poured their time, energy and creativity into bringing this film to life, and I am immensely proud of their work,” Bynum’s statement read. He further went on to add that he is grateful to Tom Ortenberg as well as Briarcliff Entertainment for their support.

The film was first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January 2023. However, following the acquisition under which the Creed 3 actor was dragged, this project and several of Major’s other outings had to face severe impacts.

Now that the case filed by Majors’s ex-partner Grace Jabbari has been withdrawn, a few projects have been greenlit again. The accusations of assault and harassment cost Jonathan Majors a great opportunity in his filming career. The actor was supposed to be the next big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors was cast as the main villain in the franchise, as the multiversal character, Kang the Conqueror. He was even supposed to play the character’s multiple variants in the new multiverse saga of the MCU.

The character of Kang was introduced in the first season of Loki. Majors reprised his role in the 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and made his last appearance in the second season of Loki.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

