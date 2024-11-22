Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Partner Grace Jabbari Drops Assault And Defamation Lawsuit Against Him; REPORTS

The legal tussle between Jonathan Majors and his ex-partner Grace Jabbari has finally come to a close. In favor of the actor, Jabbari has now withdrawn her assault and defamation lawsuit, and the case is dismissed with prejudice. This means she cannot bring the claims again in the future.

According to TMZ, court documents were filed on Thursday confirming the dismissal, stating, "All claims against the defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice." It is not known whether any agreement prompted Jabbari to withdraw the lawsuit, but no legal team for either party has made a statement regarding this issue.

In March, Jabbari claimed abuse in her relationship with the Lovecraft Country actor back in 2021 as she filed the lawsuit. In her accusations, she noted being thrown onto a shower wall, having objects aimed at her, and being attacked inside a car. Such claims were hers in the assault trial of Majors, where in October 2022 he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

In April 2024, Majors was ordered to attend sentenced counseling for a year, and no imprisonment was given. However, he has continuously rejected all claims of abuse.

Even though the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor's career has been derailed owing to the controversy, it seems that personally, Majors is moving on. Now he is about to get married to actress Meagan Good.

The couple announced their engagement in an interview conducted on the red carpet during the EBONY Power 100 Gala, which was hosted in Los Angeles. Meagan was elated and attributed to Majors saying, 'He is the one' while showing off a diamond engagement ring.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good started dating in May 2023, which was the period of his arrest for alleged domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Clearing out this major legal hurdle seems like a win for the actor to put the pieces of his life and career back together.

