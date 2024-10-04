Jordyn Blum Ditches Wedding Ring As She 'Doesn’t Trust' Dave Grohl After He Welcomed Baby Outside Their Marriage: Source

Jordyn Blum is facing a difficult time after her husband of 21 years, Dave Grohl, publicly revealed his infidelity in September. She, however, is slowly rebuilding her life.

“Jordyn is focused on her own life and her girls,” a source told People of Blum, 48, who shares three daughters—Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10—with the Foo Fighters frontman. The musician revealed welcoming another baby girl outside of marriage on September 10 via Instagram and expressed in the same message that he hopes to earn the forgiveness of his longtime wife and daughters. He’s getting none of it, at least from Blum, it seems.

“It’s been rough for her. Her mind is not on her marriage. She doesn’t trust Dave. She’s not wearing her wedding ring,” the source added, further revealing that she is leaning on her girlfriends for support during this tough time.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Supports Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum After He Admits to Fathering Child Outside Marriage

Blum, the co-founder of an interior design firm, had reportedly known of her husband’s infidelity for a while; however, she is yet to comment on the state of their marriage.

Like her, People reports that Grohl was spotted without his wedding ring on October 2 when he stepped out to run errands in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood. Last month, a separate source confirmed to People that Grohl had retained a divorce lawyer before sharing the baby news online.

Grohl, by his own account, also eerily predicted his now-looming divorce with Blum even before their romance began. In a 2007 interview with Q magazine, the musician recounted his first meeting with his wife at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey in West Hollywood, where his friend Taylor Hawkins was the center of attention. He recalled how he got lucky and captured Blum’s attention, but before the night was over, he told her she would be his future ex-wife. So she gave him her number, signed as “Your future ex-wife.”

Advertisement

In the same interview, Grohl also reflected on his role as a father, revealing he had gotten good at changing nappies and agreeing with the journalist’s description that he was a “dedicated family man.”

While announcing the fathering of his love child last month, Grohl promised similar dedication to his newborn daughter, saying he plans on being a “supportive parent” to her—not that we are blaming him for it.

On the work front, the Foo Fighters were slated to perform at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on September 29, but the band pulled out of the gig three days prior to the event, supposedly in light of Grohl’s controversy. They were replaced by Jack White in the lineup.

ALSO READ: 'He Got Ahead Of...': Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has THIS To Say About Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl's Baby Controversy