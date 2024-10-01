'He Got Ahead Of...': Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has THIS To Say About Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl's Baby Controversy

Corey Taylor of Slipknot is extending his support to Dave Grohl amid the controversy surrounding him following the announcement that he is expecting a child outside of marriage.

Days after the Foo Fighters rocker shared the news in a candid Instagram post, Taylor addressed the situation during the September 25 episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast, hosted by Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky. “It’s messy, 100% messy,” Taylor said, before defending Grohl by adding, “Despite his cheating scandal, he is one of the nicest people on the planet.” Taylor acknowledged that mistakes were made but expressed hope that Grohl would receive some empathy from fans.

Regarding Grohl’s decision to come clean about his infidelity via social media, Taylor called it a smart move, as it allowed Grohl to control the narrative. He noted that such matters often come to light eventually because someone in the inner circle leaks the information to the media. “It’s called controlling the narrative—he got ahead of it,” Taylor affirmed.

ALSO READ: Foo Fighters No Longer Performing At Soundside Music Festival Amid Dave Grohl’s Baby Controversy? REPORT

While recognizing Grohl’s mistake, Taylor also pointed out that he understands fans' disappointment but reiterated how kind-hearted Grohl is despite his imperfections. He stated that, while his opinion might be “very controversial,” Grohl’s actions don’t negate his overall character. “This doesn’t mean he’s not a nice person because I know him as a person. It just means he’s got f---ing issues and he f---ed up. He’s not perfect. It’s going to be very difficult for his family,” Taylor said.

Taylor refrained from making assumptions about Grohl’s secret baby and expressed his hope that it wouldn’t be the only thing defining the singer.

Advertisement

Although Grohl hasn’t disclosed who the mother of his new child is, he revealed that the baby is a girl and stated that he plans to love and support her just as much as he does his three daughters—Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10—whom he shares with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Blum has not yet publicly addressed Grohl’s infidelity or what it means for their 21-year marriage.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Supports Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum After He Admits to Fathering Child Outside Marriage