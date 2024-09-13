Kate Hudson Supports Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum After He Admits to Fathering Child Outside Marriage

Following Dave Grohl’s revelation of fathering a child with another woman, his wife Jordyn Blum was reported to be reaching out to her friend Kate Hudson for support.

According to various reports, Hudson, who has been close with Blum for quite some time, has offered sympathy to her because she was upset with Grohl. Dave Grohl, the lead singer of Foo Fighters and married to Blum since 2003, has 3 daughters with her, namely Violet 18, Harper 15, and Ophelia, 10.

As per the Daily Mail's source, the Bride Wars actress "was surprised and disgusted that at Dave’s age, he’s still cheating on not only Jordyn but their girls too." Hudson, who is reported to be ‘disgusted’ by this situation, was said to have cheered Blum by sending a huge balloon basket with messages like ‘Stay Strong’.

The outlet's source added, "Kate told Jordyn she’s there for her 24/7 and not to hesitate to pick up the phone even if it’s for a good cry or if she needs her to come over for a hug and a heart to heart." Hudson also said that it does not matter to her what kind of support Blum needs, whether to talk or if simply needs a warm embrace, she is ready to support her whenever.

All that is publicly available regarding their friendship may not be much, since Hudson is a very private person. But it’s known both of them have been running in the same social circle for several years. They were most recently spotted together at an event in Los Angeles back in February 2023.

Earlier this week Grohl told his followers on Instagram that he had a baby with another woman and promised to give her all the love. He also wrote in his post, "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

This scandal, however, is not the first for Grohl. He once owned up to his cheating on his first wife Jennifer Youngblood, later divorcing her. While asking Blum out, Dave Grohl also called her his "future ex-wife".

Page Six's Sources, however, claim that despite Grohl’s attempts to rescue from the marriage, he has already employed a divorce specialist. Recently, Blum was photographed in Los Angeles without her wedding ring which further fueled rumors about their marriage.

