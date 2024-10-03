Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals What Inspired Him To Prepare For His Role As Nick Bali In Killer Heat: 'If I Didn't Have A Family...'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is making headlines for his remarkable performance in the latest Philippe Lacôte-directed mystery crime drama Killer Heat. Gordon-Levitt recently revealed how he prepared himself for the character of private detective Nick Bali in the movie alongside his co-star Shailene Woodley. The actor mentioned that he might not have been able to connect with the film's story and characters as deeply if he didn't have a family of his own. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt opened up about his experience filming Killer Heat and discussed the inspiration behind his portrayal of Nick Bali.

In the film, Gordon-Levitt plays a private detective tasked with investigating the accidental death of a young man from a wealthy family on the Greek island of Crete. Nick is left haunted by memories of his daughter and his failed marriage.

The actor told the publication, "I am lucky enough to have a family of my own that I'm so grateful for," adding, "And imagining what it would be like to be without them just makes me hurt."

The actor explained that even though the pain he feels while depicting this role is 'imaginary' and adds more complexity to the scenario, saying, "That's what it is to play a character like this."

The Killshot actor added, "I don't know if that I would have been able to—I don't know that I would have been able to resonate with it so strongly if I didn't have a family of my own." Gordon-Levitt pointed out that the details of his character's family in the movie are not directly adapted from Jo Nesbø's The Jealousy Man.

He told the outlet that he believed director Philippe Lacôte heard him discussing his family and recognized how much he cared about it. Gordon Levitt recalled that the director said, "This is the kind of emotional grounding that this character needs," adding, "And with you playing this part, I feel like what if this character had a family?' And the idea really took hold of all of us."

Meanwhile, Killer Heat is now streaming on Prime Video.