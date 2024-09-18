Josh Gad Reveals The ONE 'Big Mistake' He Made While Voicing Fan-Favorite Olaf In Frozen: 'I Would Not Have...'

While we have appreciated the various roles Josh Gad has portrayed on screen, one of his most remarkable ones would be from Frozen. The actor lent his voice to the character of Olaf, a snowman who is alive and is best friends with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven. Well, although Gad has his feelings attached to the character, he recently expressed an emotion of regret while talking about voicing the always-cheered-up being from Frozen.

“If I could do it all over again, I would not have lent that snowman my voice. I would’ve created a different voice,” Gad expressed, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Further talking during the Fan Expo Canada, the actor from another Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast stated that people around him always tell him that he has a very unique voice.

However, while shedding light on his talents and the character, Gad stated that giving his own voice to Olaf “was my first big mistake.”

It looks like Josh Gad has some different plans when it comes to voicing Olaf, which we might see in the near future.

While we have heard the happy voice of The Internship actor in the 2013 movie, and again in its 2019 sequel, Josh Gad might hype us up again in the upcoming entries of Frozen.

The highly popular franchise is set to have its third installment released on November 24, 2027, which will be followed by a seemingly continued fourth installment that is currently under development.

Advertisement

In this week itself, the actor from Pixels and The Wedding Ringer revealed how he learned about the upcoming entries of Frozen.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Josh Gad stated he was in Greece for a vacation, when the crew of Frozen had announced the big news at this year’s D23.

He then continued that all of a sudden his phone started ringing with people expressing their excitement about Frozen 3 and Frozen 4, however responding to these calls Gad stated that he had no idea about it.

While it still is unclear if we will see the A Dog’s Purpose actor in the movie Gad is still excited to witness what goes on the further tales of the princesses' adventures.

Besides Gad, it was Kristen Bell who voiced Anna, Idina Menzel for Elsa, and Jonathan Groff for Kristoff.

ALSO READ: Why Frozen 3 First Look Sparks Fan Theories About Norse Mythology Connection? Explained