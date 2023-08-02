Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231: Raw scans suggest Gojo imitating a Naruto move; release date and where to read

With the 230th chapter leaving room for more fights to come, the recent spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 project that the fist-fighting shall continue with full force. Well, the fans saw so far that Sakuna was able to pull off the impossible across five domain expansion. It seems that he managed to get past the limits of power that no one had witnessed. So, will the team be able to stop the mayhap from transpiring? Here is what the raw scans of Chapter 231 tell us.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers from JJK Chapters 230 and 231

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231: Raw scans and spoilers

According to the scans, the title of the new chapter will be Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 9. The opening scene of the latest chapter suggests that the fight between Sakuna and Gojo will continue to catch fire. With the use of Shadow Clone Jutsu, Gojo will be able to find a weakness within Sakuna's attack.

What is striking about this attack is that it resembled Naruto's Shadow Clone Jutsu in an uncanny manner. Many fans also comment that this is a direct homage to Masashi Kishimoto's story. Gojo will try to bring Sakuna to his feet in his weak moment. However, before that can happen, the chapter will pull off an intense plot twist.

By the end of the chapter, Gojo declares that he will kill Sakuna then and there. The closing scene of the chapter will display a note from the mangaka. It reads "Fight to Dead or alive begins." In addition, an upcoming break has also been confirmed by the creators.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231: Release date and where to read

As per Viz's calendar, the new chapter is set to release in the next five days. This means that the final release date of Chapter 231 is August 7, 2023. The makers have also confirmed that Chapter 232 will be on a break next week. All the chapters of the manga are available on the official pages of MangaPlus for free. You can also read the latest three chapters for free on Viz Media. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What to expect from Episode 5? Check promo, release date, time and more