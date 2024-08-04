Julia Louis Dreyfus Claims She'd Want To Be Involved In Kamala Harris' Campaign Amid Ongoing Presidential Elections

Julia Louis Dreyfus has vocalized her support for Kamala Harris in the ongoing presidential elections. The actress’s portrayal of Vice President Selina Meyers in the sitcom Veep has drawn the Democrats’ attention, as they claim that the role is similar to that of Kamala Harris.

In a conversation with the Times of London, the Seinfeld star revealed that she would be “extra involved” in the current Vice President’s election campaigns. When the media portal asked Louis Dreyfus if she would be supporting Harris, the Thunderbolts actress claimed, “I probably will be, yes.”

Meanwhile, Louis Dreyfus’ show Veep also gives political opinions to the audience, though fictional. The show is based on a character, Selina Meyers, who, as Vice President, takes the top chair of the presidency. According to the show's synopsis, “Former Senator Selina Meyer gets an opportunity to serve as the Vice President of the United States. She tries to prevent various political uproars while juggling her public as well as private lives.”

Sharing insights into her character as the vice president, the comedian revealed, “That is the reality, and we played into it and used it to our comedic advantage.”

She added that there is an episode in which a character suggests Selina open a speech with ‘As a woman’ and said, "‘I can’t identify as a woman! People can’t know that! Men hate that, and women who hate women hate that, which I believe is most women's.’ So we used that for a lot of fodder.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Julia Louis Dreyfus Reveals What She Thinks About Jerry Seinfelds Comments About Political Correctness; Deets Inside

Veep has been the recipient of 17 Emmy Awards for the sitcom, of which six have been handed over to Julia Louis Dreyfus for her exceptional role in the show. Despite the audience drawing similarities between the actress’ portrayal of Meyers and Kamala Harris, the creator of the show, Armando Iannucci, stated that the role was in no way designed with Harris in mind. However, the comparisons are inevitable.

For her future projects, Julia Louis Dreyfus will be reprising her role of Valentina in the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts. Speaking of her character, the actress revealed that the fans would get to see her in action with kicks and punches rolling.

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 25, 2025, and Veep is available to stream on HBO.

ALSO READ: Julia Louis Dreyfus Opens Up On Her Action Scenes In Thunderbolts Amid First Trailer Unveiling At Comic Con