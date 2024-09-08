Juliette Binoche Says Working With Ralph Fiennes on The Return Felt Like Working With Her Brother Despite Their Roles as Spouses

Juliette Binoche had a few words of appreciation for her The Return co-actor, Ralph Fiennes, who was not in attendance during the world premiere of the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, September 7. The actress mentioned about their bond while speaking of him.

Both actors’ union is extra special, as they starred together in 1996’s Academy Award-winning film The English Patient. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress received a standing ovation at the festival. After the honor, she shared with the audience that she had always loved working with Fiennes, as there was a lot of “rhythm, around the weight of words, the weight of silence, and still is. It’s very genuine.”

The actress added that even though they portrayed spouses in their latest movie, they were more like “brother and sister.” She remarked that they are very similar to one another, despite hailing from different countries, speaking “different languages,” being of “different sex,” and having “different educations.” For the unversed, Binoche hails from France, while the actor is from the United Kingdom.

During the Q&A session after the premiere, The Taste of Things actress shared that while watching their new movie, she noticed that Fiennes was injured in both their 1996 film and The Return. The only difference, she noted, was that 20 years ago, he was her patient in the film, and now she had to be patient to have Fiennes back.

The latest venture is directed by Uberto Pasolini, who co-produced the film with James Clayton for Red Wave Films. Alongside them, Roberto Sessa for Picomedia, with Rai Cinema, Kabo Films (represented by Stephane Moatti), Romain Le Grand, Marco Pacchioni, and Vivien Aslanian for Kano Films, and Giorgo Karnavas and Konstantinos Kontovrakis for Heretic, have also produced the project.

Advertisement

Executive production was handled by Kent Sanderson and Andrew Karpen for Bleecker Street. The entertainment company secured North American rights for The Return.

The film also stars Amir Wilson, Charlie Plummer, Marwan Kenzari, Tom Rhys Harries, Claudio Santamaria, Aaron Cobham, and many more. The movie is slated to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Why not? I’m ready’: Andrea Bocelli Teases Potential Collaboration With Taylor Swift During His New Documentary's TIFF Premiere