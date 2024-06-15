'Just So Grateful': Lena Dunham Reacts To Girls Being Loved By Fans 7 Years After Series Finale

Lena Dunham will always hold a special place in her heart for her character, Hannah Horvath. Although it’s been seven years since the hit HBO series, Girls ended, the show still has a dedicated fanbase. The series which ran for six successful seasons resonates a lot with the younger audience.

Dunham, now 38 is overjoyed to see the series still getting praise from the audience. In a recent interview, she shared her excitement about how new generations are discovering and loving the show. Let’s take a closer look at what Dunham has to say about the love the show still gets.

The lasting impact of Girls

The show Girls first aired in 2012 and concluded in 2017. It was known for its honest and raw portrayal of young women navigating life in New Your City. It followed the lives of four young women in NYC. Hanna Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet).

Despite the passage of time, the show’s themes and characters continue to connect with viewers. During an interview with E! News, she said, “I’m so touched and honored that young people are responding to the show. I never made the show imagining that it would be seen at all, much less seen in 10 years. I’m so grateful that it still resonates with people.”

GenZ's love for Girls

Dunham is particularly grateful to Generation Z for embracing the show. She is surprised how still scenes from Girls go viral on social media, especially on TikTok. Dunham believes that GenZ are cooler, smarter, and more on top of things than expected. Clips and episodes of Girls have been widely shared on TikTok, introducing the show to a new generation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunham claims that this renewed interest has brought the quirky group of friends and adventures back into the limelight. Both the old and new audience still love the show. Fans connect with the show’s aesthetics and the relatable struggles of its quirky characters.

A look back at Girls

When Girls premiered in 2012, it quickly became a touchstone. The show’s honest depiction of friendship, struggles, and personal growth impressed viewers. Looking back on the journey of Girls, Dunham is filled with gratitude. In 2022, she celebrated the show’s 10th anniversary on Instagram. She shared a beautiful picture with her girls and wrote a beautiful message.

The caption said, “It was 10 years on Friday since Girls premiered. No insta wrap-up can describe the magic and mayhem of this journey. And neither no room enough in a caption to celebrate the people I made the show with.” And, she continued to recall the beautiful journey of Girls. Dunham credited the show for fulfilling her dream of becoming a working artist.

Lena Dunham’s inspiration for new projects

The renewed popularity of Girls has been a confidence boost for Dunham as she now aims for new projects. She recently worked on a Netflix series titled Too Much. She actually co-created this series with her husband, Luis Felber. After Girls, this is her first show which she full ran, wrote, and directed.

Too Much is a romantic comedy series that follows Jessica (Megan Stalter). She is a New Yorker who moves to London after a painful breakup. There, she makes an undeniable connection with Felix (Will Sharpe). The ten-episode series is extra special for Dunham as she has created it with her husband. Meghan Stalter, described working with Dunhan as the “ultimate dream come true.”

