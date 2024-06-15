Geek Girl: Will There Be A Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

Geek Girl is showered with love by its audience due to its uncommon content, which is a breath of fresh air. This Netflix series, starring Emily Carey, tells the story of a regular student who suddenly becomes a model.

Released on May 30th, the first season has been a hit with viewers. But will there be a second season? And will Carey return? Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be a Season 2 of Geek Girl?





The first season of Geek Girl was an instant hit on Netflix, with millions of views in its first week. It debuted at #7 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV English Titles and was the third most streamed original series during the week of May 31-June 6. Despite this success, there's no official word yet on a second season. The show was originally ordered for only 10 episodes. However, since the book series Geek Girl is based on five sequels, there's plenty of material for more seasons. Given its popularity, the future looks promising.

About the coming-of-age drama GeekGirl

Geek Girl is about Harriet Manners (played by Carey), an awkward high school student who doesn't fit in and gets bullied. During a school trip to London Fashion Week, she's unexpectedly scouted by modeling agents and chosen to star in a major fashion show.

It's a dream come true for her. But the modeling world isn't as glamorous as it seems. Harriet faces big secrets, tough competition, hidden romances, and drama.

Emily Carey shines as Harriet Manners in Geek Girl

Emily Carey plays the leading role of Harriet in Geek Girl. Before this, she was known for her role as young Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Carey also played young Diana Prince in Wonder Woman and young Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot. On stage, she performed as Young Shrek and Young Fiona in Shrek the Musical in London’s West End. Geek Girl marks her first time starring in a series.

Will Emily Carey Return for Season 2?

If there’s a second season, Carey would likely return. Her performance as Harriet was a highlight of the first season, and she loves the character. In an interview with RadioTimes, Carey said, “I became so attached to the books because the character made me feel so incredibly seen… at a time when I felt so strongly like I didn’t belong anywhere. Finding Harriet Manners, I felt like I belonged with her in that world."

Apart from Carey, the returning cast for season 2 may include Rochelle Harrington (Natalie Grey), Liam Woodrum (Nick Park), Tim Downie (Richard Manners), Emmanuel Imani (Wilbur Evans), Jemima Rooper (Annabel Manners) and Zac Looker (Toby Pilgrim).

She also mentioned that playing Harriet felt cathartic, suggesting she’d be excited to continue the role if the series goes on.

Possible story plot of Geek Girl season 2

In a possible second season of the teen drama, the story will likely focus on Harriet's growing modeling career and her relationship with Nick. The challenges they face are expected to increase, adding more drama to the series. Despite the hurdles overcome in season 1, Harriet's anxieties might return, but her journey of growth and self-acceptance will remain a key theme.

