Justin Bieber Cuts Off Usher After 17-Years Amid Diddy's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: READ

Recent rumors point toward Justin Bieber cutting off ties with his long-time friend and mentor, Usher. The speculations come from fans who noticed that the Baby hitmaker’s Instagram account did not follow Usher.

As per Metro, Bieber was living a private life with his wife Hailey Bieber in California. According to the outlet, a few fans of the One Time singer noticed that Bieber was no longer following his mentor on the stated social media platform. However, it is still unknown if he even followed the Yeah! singer or not.

For those unaware, Bieber was scouted by manager Scooter Bruan, who also introduced him to Usher. Eventually, the OMG singer introduced Justin Bieber to his own mentor Sean Diddy Combs, who has recently been accused of s*x trafficking.

The Bump, Bump, Bump artist was arrested in New York City, following which he has been held in a notorious Brooklyn detention facility.

As per Forbes, in 2004, Usher stated to Rolling Stone that P. Diddy had introduced him to a “totally different set of s*it — s*x, specifically.” The My Boo singer then went on to add that while he lived with Combs, working on his self-titled debut album, he noticed girls always being around and many people “in a room having an o*gy.”

However, in 2016 during an interview with Howard Stern, Usher only gave a few details. When the host asked him about his past experience living with Diddy, the artist simply mentioned it was “pretty wild.”

Justin Bieber made it to the limelight following his singing covers that he posted on YouTube when he was 13.

