Justin Bieber Posts Adorable Snap Of Him Cuddling His 4-Month-Old Son Jack, SEE Here
Justin Bieber shared a carousel of pictures from what seemed like a winter getaway, and one of the snaps showed the pop star snuggling and planting a kiss on his son, Jack.
Justin Bieber spent quality time with his 4-month-old Jack and shared a vague glimpse with a black-and-white snap of the father-son duo. On January 15, the Yummy hitmaker dropped a carousel of pictures from what seemed like a winter getaway.
One of them included a shot of Bieber, where he can be seen snuggling with his son — whom he shares with his wife, Hailey Bieber — and planting a kiss on Jack’s head. The snap did not expose too much of the baby except a small part of his head with baby hair, while it captured half of the pop star’s face and diamond earring.
Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter took to his Instagram stories to share a snap of the elite gift that his son received. It was a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with Auston Matthews' number over it.
The gift came with a message that read, "To JB Jr. Peace & Love."
Meanwhile, the Canadian singer wrote "4 baby jb" on his Instagram story, indicating that the jersey would be preserved until Jack was old enough to wear it. The last time fans got a glimpse of baby Bieber was on New Year's Day.
Hailey marked the start of 2025 with a black and white snap of her featuring Jack's chubby foot. "HNY," the Rhode Beauty founder wrote in the caption.