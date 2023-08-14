Justin Bieber hit songs that were inspired by his relationships with Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, the Canadian chart-topping pop sensation, is known for pouring his heart into his music. His songs often resonate with fans, reflecting his personal experiences and emotions. Notably, his relationships with Selena Gomez and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have left their mark on his musical journey. Let's dive into the songs that have captured the different phases of Bieber's romantic life.

A journey through songs with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber's romance with Selena Gomez played out on a public stage, captivating hearts worldwide. Their on-again, off-again relationship made headlines, and Bieber's music was often derived from his feelings for Selena. From 2011 to 2015, the duo's connection fueled a bunch of tracks across Bieber's albums, including Believe, Journals, and Purpose. Gomez served as a muse, inspiring heartfelt lyrics that echoed their shared experiences.

Justin Bieber songs inspired by Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber's music holds songs from his journey with Selena Gomez. Tracks like Nothing Like Us from the Believe Acoustic album capture their moments of joy, while Heartbreaker from the Journals album captured the pain of separation. All That Matters offered a glimpse into the happier times they once shared.

Justin Bieber turns over a new leaf with wife Hailey Bieber

Following his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, Justin's source of inspiration shifted. His 2020 album Changes marked his return to the music scene after a hiatus, and his 2021 album Justice continued the journey. In his Seasons YouTube documentary, Bieber acknowledged that these recent releases were predominantly inspired by his feelings for his wife.

Justin Bieber's songs for his wife, Hailey Bieber

Bieber's music evolved as he embarked on a new chapter with Hailey. Yummy, the opening track of his Changes album, playfully alluded to their relationship. Forgiving Me (You Keep) and "Unstable" from the same album reflected the complexities of love and the role Hailey played in his life during challenging times. Holy, a standout track from the Justice album, beautifully weaved faith, love, and commitment.

Justin Bieber's musical journey has been marked by the profound impact of his relationships. From Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber, his songs narrate the emotional rollercoaster of his heart. As his music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, it's evident that the chapters of love, heartbreak, and growth have been immortalized through his heartfelt lyrics.

