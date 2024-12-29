Justin Bieber Posts Cryptic Message About Faith Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Scandal

Justin Bieber shared a heartfelt message about his faith on Instagram on Saturday amid the ongoing legal issues surrounding his former friend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The singer posed a thought-provoking question on his Instagram Story: "How can I really believe Jesus is with me?"

In response to his own query, Bieber shared an emotional answer: "Well for me Justin, its [sic] simply his goodness that keeps convincing me. Every time I thought he wouldnt [sic] show up for me he always has, Im convinced hes [sic] the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal."

The singer's Instagram post comes months after reports that he struggled with mental health challenges following Combs' September arrest. Sources close to Bieber previously told Us Weekly in October that he was in a hard place mentally due to his past relationship with Combs.

Dealing with the allegations against Combs has reportedly been difficult for Bieber. “It’s hard to process,” an insider shared to Us Weekly. Another source claimed Bieber was utterly disgusted by the accusations and had been advised to distance himself publicly from the embattled music mogul.

Bieber and Combs had a close friendship during the early years of Bieber’s career, which has brought Bieber’s name into the conversation surrounding Combs’ legal troubles. However, Bieber reportedly wants to leave his connection with Combs in the past.

The Baby singer has found solace in focusing on the positive aspects of his life. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues, earlier this year. Becoming a father has brought joy to the singer and helped shift his focus away from Combs’ legal drama.

“His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy,” a source told the magazine. “It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it.”

